Asia markets largely set to fall as S&P and Nasdaq fall for fourth straight day

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to largely fall, mirroring moves on Wall Street as both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight day.

Tech stocks led markets lower as artificial intelligence darling Nvidia fell nearly 4%, joined by Netflix, Meta, Apple and Microsoft. Tech was the worst-performing S&P 500 sector, falling 1.7%.

Investors are "trimming some of the high fliers," said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "I think investors are really starting to catch on to the fact that there are other parts of the market that are doing well."

Investors in Asia will assess Australia's unemployment rate, which is one of the metrics the country's central bank weighs when considering monetary policy.

Futures for the country's S&P/ASX 200 also point to a lower open, at 7,665 compared to the last close of 7,605.6.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,211, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,251.84.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to fall ahead of its March inflation readings due Friday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,780 and its counterpart in Osaka at 37,720 against the index's last close of 37,961.8.

On Wednesday in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its seventh negative session in the last eight, along with the losses in the other two major indexes.

The 30-stock Dow lost 0.12%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.15%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

CNBC Pro: Loads of analysts cut their price targets on these 10 stocks ahead of earnings

Analysts have lowered their expectations on several global stocks this week by cutting their price targets.

The price target changes come ahead of the next earnings season covering the first quarter of this year.

CNBC Pro screened for global stocks in the MSCI World index that have received price target downgrades over the past seven days and are yet to report earnings.

— Ganesh Rao

Next few weeks have 'further downside risk,' BTIG says

BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky is still expecting the market to turn lower in the longer term.

"Another messy open with breadth opening very strong with ~85% upside volume, falling down to 70%. We continue to think the next few days should be higher, while the next few weeks have further downside risk," Krinsky said in a Wednesday note.

He noted that while the Nasdaq 100 broke Tuesday's low, the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes did not. The CBOE Volatility Index remains in the red, he added. He is also cautious on semiconductors, noting that the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is trying to break its 50-day moving average.

— Pia Singh

Oil falls more than 3% despite war risk: 'Peace may have come to an end, but oil continues to flow'

Crude oil futures fell more than 3% Wednesday as the market dismissed the risk of a wider war between Israel and Iran that could disrupt supplies.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery lost $2.76, or 3.23%, to $82.60 a barrel. June Brent futures were down $2.87, or 3.19%, at $87.15 a barrel. U.S. oil and the global benchmark are down more than 3.5% for the week.

"Theories of Iran-Israel tension disrupting oil supplies have fizzled out," said Manish Raj, managing director of Velandera Energy Partners. "Peace may have come to an end, but oil continues to flow," he said.

— Spencer Kimball

Fed report says economy grew 'slightly' in recent period

The U.S. economy grew "slightly" over the past six weeks while price increases moved at a "modest" pace and employment showed "slight" gains as well, the Federal Reserve said in its latest Beige Book report filed Wednesday.

In its periodic account of economic conditions, the central bank noted that consumer spending "barely increases" though spending on vehicles "was buoyed notably" in some areas. The report also noted that home sales "strengthened" across most areas and characterized the economic outlook as "cautiously optimistic."

On inflation, the report said the expectation was that it would "hold steady at a slow pace." Some manufacturers expect rising costs for both input and output prices.

— Jeff Cox