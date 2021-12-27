As Omicron Spreads, Here's Why Advisors Say It's More Important Than Ever to Overhaul Your Financial Plans

The fast-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 has added new uncertainty to the outlook for 2022.

It's "super important" that everyone redo their financial plan, says financial advisor Ted Jenkin.

Here's a few tips on how to get started with goals both big and small.

The omicron variant is making the outlook for 2022 more uncertain.

But that does not mean you should not rethink your financial plans for the coming year.

For 2022, it's "super important" that everyone redo their financial plan, said Ted Jenkin, CEO and founder of Oxygen Financial in Atlanta.

"It's just such a great time to reassess your goals and think about your life priorities and ask yourself, 'Are you set up to make that happen?'" Jenkin said.

Uncertainties heading into the new year have prompted clients to pause their plans, said Winnie Sun, managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. Her message: "Control the things you can control," she said.

Here's where to start with goals both big and small.

Rethink your retirement timeline

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to re-evaluate their relationships with work and careers.

The question many are asking, advisors say, is, "Can I retire earlier?"

People who wanted to retire at 65 now want to know whether they can do that at 60, Jenkin said. And those who planned to stop working at 60 now want to see if they can move that up to 55.

"I think people are telling themselves, 'I can have millions and millions of dollars in the bank, but it doesn't do me any good if I don't have my health and use it to do the things I want to do,'" Jenkin said.

Sun said she's had one client who retired very young — much earlier than his colleagues — and others can do it, too.

"I tell my clients, if you want to shave off 10 years pre-retirement, that means we really need to hustle now and find other ways to bring in income," she said.

By picking up a side hustle or freelance work and living off the bare minimum, you can successfully move up your retirement timeline, Sun said. It is also essential that you're investing for the long-term growth you will need.

"If you don't want to make that sacrifice, then you're going to have to work more years," Sun said.

"There's really no magical formula," she added. "It's really just a plus and a minus."

Factor big goals into your plan

After spending so much time at home, many people are also eyeing home renovations or moves.

Before breaking ground on that new home improvement project or picking up stakes, evaluate what it will really cost and how you will pay for it, Sun said.

Keep in mind that one big project could impact your ability to meet other goals, like funding retirement or college savings.

For example, if you put an addition on your home, that may mean you have to work another year or two before you retire. Ask yourself if you're willing to make that sacrifice, Sun advised.

"You really have to rank what's most important to you," Sun said. "But also look at the long term, as well as the short term."

Also be sure to meet with a financial advisor to go over your decision and make sure you're on the right track, she said.

Fund future joys

As new Covid-19 uncertainties loom, you may find some of your social plans interrupted.

The upside is that this can be a great time to sock away some money, Sun said.

Take the money you're not spending and set it aside in savings accounts or investment funds named for specific future goals like "vacation fund," "future entertainment," or "new house."

"You still have that exciting goal, but you give yourself a chance for growth, so that sacrifice becomes bigger for later on," Sun said.

By funding future joys, it can help you think positively as you see your money grow, Sun said.