Artificial dyes used in Gatorade, Flamin' Hot Cheetos to be phased out by 2026—it's not clear they're harmful, scientist says

Skittles may no longer be the colors of the rainbow soon. By the end of next year, the Food and Drug Administration plans to phase out the use of all petroleum-based synthetic dyes in America's food supply and replace them with natural alternatives, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"For companies that are currently using petroleum-based red dye, try watermelon juice or beet juice," FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"For companies currently combining petroleum-based yellow chemical and red dyes together, try carrot juice."

Nine artificial color additives made from petroleum are currently approved by the FDA for use in food, according to the agency's site. These artificial dyes are used to give foods and beverages like Fruit Loops, Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Gatorade their vibrant colors.

In recent years, artificial dyes have been met with scrutiny. California banned the use of Red Dye No. 3 throughout the state in 2023 due to potential cancer risk. Research, including a study from the 1980s, found that consuming large amounts of Red No. 3 led to the development of tumors in male rats. A ban on Red No. 3 is set to take effect in 2027 — a deadline set by the Biden administration.

Now, the dye that is commonly found in frostings and processed meats may have an even sooner deadline as the Trump administration is asking that food companies remove the dye from foods before 2027. And six of the remaining artificial dyes approved by the FDA will need to be phased out by the end of 2026.

In "coming months," the FDA will also begin the process of revoking authorization of the remaining two artificial dyes — Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B.

But are artificial dyes and additives actually harmful? Here's what experts told CNBC Make It last month when Kennedy first announced his intent to take on artificial dyes in America's food.

'Just be mindful. You can't eat them every single day'

"There's no research that we know of that says they're harmful in humans," said Frederic Bertley, CEO and President of the Center of Science & Industry and a leading science educator.

"Minimizing ingesting these things is not bad," Bertley, who has a PhD in immunology, said. "But it's really a balance. I mean, what are we ingesting holistically? What does your entire diet look like? How do you exercise?"

RFK Jr. and Makary claim artificial colorants can cause behavioral issues in children, and Makary cited a study published in The Lancet which concluded that consuming these dyes can elevate hyperactivity in kids. The FDA hasn't confirmed this, but "will continue to examine the effects of color additives on children's behavior," according to its site.

While there isn't substantial data that indicates these additives are harmful to humans overall, there also isn't enough evidence to prove that consuming them in large amounts is safe either, said Vanessa Rissetto, registered dietitian and CEO and co-founder of Culina Health.

"I think it's something that needs to be looked at truly," she added.

"These kinds of foods are generally cheaper, and so people go towards that," Rissetto said. "So if we can minimize or limit these additives, maybe the population is going to be healthier."

Based on the evidence that we have now, eating foods made with synthetic dyes in moderation is generally safe, Rissetto said. So there's no need to clean out your cabinets to get rid of foods made with them.

"Let's be serious, there are Doritos in my pantry right now, because it's my favorite thing to eat. You can eat them. Just eat them moderately," she said. "Just be mindful. You can't eat them every single day."

Food giants like PepsiCo and WK Kellogg will be impacted by this change the most, and shifting to natural alternatives could mean higher prices for consumers. "Finding those natural products and using those natural products are just more expensive," Bertley said.

But a switch to natural alternatives like vegetable and fruit juices to dye foods would actually be healthier.

"If [cereals] don't taste as good, because they're not red, yellow, green and blue, but they're all off-white colored, that's not a health harm," he said.

