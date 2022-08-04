Are We in a Recession? Here Are Both Sides of the Argument and Why It's Even a Debate

If you're unsure if the U.S. economy is in a recession, you're not alone.

Gross domestic product has declined in back-to-back quarters this year, which is a common signal to market watchers of a recession. But even top experts are debating whether that fact in the current economy amounts to the "R" word this time.

Meanwhile, many of those financial experts who say we're not in a recession now, contend that one is on the way.

Why is it all so confusing?

