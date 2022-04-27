Archegos Owner Bill Hwang, Former CFO Patrick Halligan Charged With Fraud

Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang and its former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the implosion of the family office last year.

Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang and its former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the implosion of the family office last year.

The men are expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Wednesday, and are being charged with racketeering conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud, according to a statement from a U.S. district court.

The court documents allege Hwang used his personal fortune to manipulate markets and commit fraud in a scheme that had far-reaching consequences. Over the course of about a year, Hwang's wealth rose from about $1.5 billion to more than $35 billion, the documents said.

When the family office collapsed it resulted in billions of losses for banks and Archegos' own employees.

The charging documents say that the men used leverage to inflate their market positions, which swelled to as much as $160 billion. Hwang allegedly used derivative securities that had no public disclosure requirements, which helped to shield the size of Archegos' positions in the market. As a result, investors were unaware that Archegos was dominating the trading of a few select companies.

The scheme fell apart in late March 2021 when the prices of these stocks declined and Archegos was unable to continue to prop up its positions, according to the documents. After Archegos was unable to meet its margin calls, the firms counterparties suffered significant losses.

In addition to the action by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission has filed civil charges.

"The collapse of Archegos last spring demonstrated how activities by one firm can have far-reaching implications for investors and market participants," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler, in a press release.

The complaints also name William Tomita, Archegos' head trader, and Scott Becker, its chief risk officer, for their alleged involvement.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.