Here's Everything Apple Just Announced: A New iPhone, IPad Air, Mac Studio Computer and More

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced on Tuesday in an event streamed from its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple just wrapped up its first product event of the year. It focused on a new affordable iPhone, an update to the iPad Air and its latest, most powerful Mac chip, which will make its debut in the new Mac Studio computer. Here's are some highlights from the event:

And Apple teased a new Mac Pro, but said it'll talk about that at another event.

You can also watch Apple's presentation on YouTube right here:

Here's everything Apple announced.

Apple hints that a more powerful Mac Pro is yet to be released

After announcing the Mac Studio, Apple's head of hardware John Ternus teased that it would release a more powerful new Mac Pro model in the future.

"One more product to go: Mac Pro. But that's for another day," Ternus said.

Apple introduces Studio Display

Apple

Apple announced its new Studio Display on Tuesday.

It offers a 5K Retina 27-inch screen, speakers and has a built-in camera. Users can also choose between an all-aluminum enclosure with a tilting stand or a tilt and height-adjustable stand option. The screen can also be used to fast-charge Apple's latest MacBook Pros when it's plugged in.

It costs $1,599 and is available for pre-order today.

Apple announces Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip

Apple

Apple introduced the first new Mac model in years with the Mac Studio, a display-less desktop computer. It's a cube-shaped aluminum box with USB-C ports and a SD card slot on the front.

It's taller than the existing Mac Mini. The additional height is used for big fans to keep the computer's temperature down.

Apple also announced a separate 27-inch display called Studio Display with 5K resolution, equipped with an Apple chip, speakers, and built-in camera.

The computer uses the high-performance M1 Ultra processor, which the company says has more power than its existing M1 chips.

The Mac Studio with an older M1 Max chip starts at $1999. The model with an M1 Ultra starts at $3999. The Studio Display starts at $1599.

Apple said that the M1 Ultra basically doubles the size of Apple's previous M1 chips using a connection technology it calls UltraFusion. Apple said it has more transistors than any other PC chip and includes a 64-core graphics processor.

Apple said that the Mac Studio with M1 Ultrais 80% faster than the top-of-the-line Mac Pro, which retailed for over $50,000.

"We've transitioned nearly every product in the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon," Cook said.

Apple

Apple announces new iPad Air with M1 chip, starting at $599

Apple

Apple announced a new version of its mid-range iPad, the iPad Air. It uses Apple's M1 processor, which is the chip used in the pricier iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. It also has optional 5G support.

Its front-facing camera was upgraded to a 12-megapixel camera with a wide angle lens, which enables a feature called Center Stage that can follow subjects as they move around in the frame while videoconferencing.

It will cost $599, with optional storage space and cellular upgrades. It's the same price as it retailed for before. It will hit store shelves on March 18.

The iPad Air was most recently updated in 2020.— Kif Leswing

Apple

Apple unveils new budget iPhone SE, costs $429

Apple

Apple just announced a new budget iPhone SE, which is the successor to the 2020 model but with 5G and the latest iPhone processor, A15.

The device looks like the previous iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch rectangular display, and a TouchID fingerprint sensor. It's equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera.

It will retail for $429 and will hit store shelves on March 18. That's more expensive than the $399 model Apple launched in 2020 and is a surprise bump in price.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device was ideal for people who like smaller phones. — Kif Leswing

You can get a green iPhone 13 soon

Apple

Apple is adding two new colors for its iPhone. People can pre-order the iPhone 13 in "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro in "alpine green" starting Friday.

Apple announces deal with MLB, will air games on Friday nights

Apple said that it will air two exclusive Major League Baseball games on Friday nights, marking Apple's first entry into live sports.

Apple said it will air live pregame and postgame shows, and it will be free from local broadcast restrictions, and won't require an Apple TV+ subscription for now.

It will air in United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, Apple said.

But, it comes a week after MLB canceled opening day due to the ongoing lockout.

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage

Expect news on the iOS 15.4 update for iPhones

Look for news on a release date for Apple's latest iPhone and iPad software. The iOS 15.4 update is expected to include a long-awaited revision to the face ID feature, which would allow users to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask, just as masks mandates are lifting nationwide. Other features include a new emoji and a new payment product allowing iPhone users to accept credit card payments without additional hardware.

Apple CEO Tim Cook invites customers to "take a peek"

Apple's Mac business is on fire thanks to its M-series chips

Apple hasn't said what it plans to release today, but if it does end up releasing new Mac models, as bloggers and media reports have suggested, it will add further momentum to Apple's oldest product line.

In the most recent quarter ending in December, Apple reported $10.8 billion in Mac revenue, which was up 25% year-over-year. Macs were a bigger business in terms of sales than iPads in 2021.

Apple's Mac is experiencing a rebirth thanks to new models that sport better battery life, powered by Apple's M-series chips. Apple announced a move away from Intel in 2020 in favor of chips it originally designed for its iPhones but it later customized for laptops and desktops. A new powerful Mac model on Tuesday would be another big step in that transition to a computer lineup entirely powered by Apple chips. — Kif Leswing

Expect a new low-cost iPhone priced around $399

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Reports have suggested that we'll see a new low-cost iPhone today. My guess is a successor to the iPhone SE that launched in 2020 for $399, but with 5G and the same processor Apple includes in the iPhone 13. The phone would cater to people who still want a home button and don't need all of the flashy features of Apple's more expensive iPhones. One thing to watch: will Apple keep the current iPhone SE around and sell it for even less? At $199 it might compete better against similarly priced Android phones.

