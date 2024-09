Apple iPhone 16 event updates: Apple Watch Series 10 with new design announced

This is CNBC's live blog, covering everything Apple will announce at this year's iPhone 16 and Apple Watch launch event. We're reporting live from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple is set to announce its new iPhone 16 models during an event that starts at 1 p.m. ET. It will also announce new AirPods.

Here's what Apple has announced so far:

Apple Watch Series 10 with an updated design, a polished titanium option, and a new S10 chip.

Apple is also likely to talk more about Apple Intelligence, its new artificial intelligence that was first unveiled during WWDC in June. Some AI features, such as automatically summarizing texts and notifications, will come with Apple's latest software.

The big question will be whether there is enough new stuff to drive iPhone upgrades, especially if Apple increases prices.

Apple announces Apple Watch Series 10 with thinnest design ever, biggest display yet

Apple just announced the Apple Watch Series 10 with the thinnest design ever -- 10% thinner than Series 9 -- and the biggest display yet.

"Today we're building on the advanced technologies pioneered with Apple Watch to make it even more useful, essential and intelligent," Tim Cook said of the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple COO Jeff Williams introduced the model, which he said will have the "biggest wearable display we've ever built" -- even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra -- and has up to 30% more screen area. It will also have an additional line of text visible for messages, mail or news.

Both the display and case have a wider aspect ratio and rounded corners, Williams said.

The Series 10 display will also be up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle in order to improve visibility, he said. The display will update once per second when in Always On mode instead of once per minute like before.

Apple also introduced the first-ever glossy aluminum finish for Apple Watch in jet black. It's polished using silicon nanoparticles to result in a specialized surface shine. Other options for the device include rose gold and silver aluminum. The aluminum finishes weigh up to 10% less than the previous generation, Williams said.

A new titanium finish option weighs up to 20% less than previous models and is "carbon-neutral," Williams said. It's replacing the stainless steel finish in previous generations.

The device also still incorporates up to 50 meters of water resistance.

In 30 minutes, users can charge their watches to up to 80% battery, making Series 10 the fastest-charging Apple Watch to date, Williams said.

To improve phone calls, Apple incorporated a neural network into Series 10 that suppresses background noise to make conversations sound clearer, he added.

-- Hayden Field

Apple will unveil new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches

Tim Cook said Apple will talk about new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches today. So, there you go. Expect to see upgrades to all three of those product lines.

-- Kif Leswing

Tim Cook's on the stage

Apple CEO Tim Cook just took the stage. Standing ovation for him. Cook said this is "without a doubt, our biggest event of the year" and referred to the keynote film that's starting now. Let's go!

-- Kif Leswing

Viewers tune in on YouTube

Apple's event has started streaming on YouTube, and there are more than 686,000 people, including CNBC, watching live.

--Ashley Capoot

We're in our seats ready for the event to start

We're inside Steve Jobs Theater ready for the event to kick off. Some of the executives are down in front. Apple's big "It's Glowtime" logo is on the screen. Lots of folks are filing in and taking their seats. We should be kicking things off right about 1 p.m. ET.

-- Kif Leswing

The Apple Store is down ahead of the event, as usual

The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone event. This always happens when Apple is set to announce new gadgets. It will return shortly after the presentation ends with information on the new products. The iPhone 16 and Apple Watch seem like a lock. New AirPods could make an appearance, too.

— Todd Haselton

Tim Cook tweets ahead of the event

As usual, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a tweet on social media platform X ahead of the event. "Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent," the post said with a picture of a rainbow structure on the company's campus. The tagline for the event is "It's Glowtime," which seems to suggest the changes to Siri with Apple Intelligence, which will now glow around the borders of an iPhone's screen instead of showing the standard Siri bubble at the bottom of the display.

— Todd Haselton

Apple needs to show AI gadgets aren't a bust

Apple needs to convince people to upgrade to the latest iPhones and prove to Wall Street that an iPhone upgrade cycle is underway. One way it will try that is with Apple Intelligence, which the company announced in June. It is artificial intelligence that customers can use to generate emojis, email messages, notes and more. It will tap into OpenAI's ChatGPT, too. Some of those features will not launch until the end of the year, though, and AI gadgets have, so far, been a bust.

Apple's iPhone sales declined 1% year over year to $39.29 billion during the company's fiscal third quarter, or about 46% of the company's total sales. "On a constant currency basis, we grew year on year. And so that's sort of how we look at it from an operational point of view," Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach in June, noting that Apple has "redeployed a lot of people to AI that were working on other things," and that Apple increased spending for AI and Apple Intelligence.

— Todd Haselton and Steve Kovach

Apple analyst Kuo says these are two important things to watch for today

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the two most important things to watch on Monday are iPhone pricing and Apple Intelligence availability. The iPhone Pro has had the same $999 starting price in the U.S. since 2017, but the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max had a $100 price increase over the iPhone 14 Pro Max — at least it came with twice the storage. Apple Intelligence is currently in a preview beta version and some of its best improvements, such as a smarter Siri, are expected later this year or next.

— Todd Haselton

There's a 'Free Speech Area'

I noticed this "Free Speech Area" sign on my way in. Past Apple events have drawn protests ranging from the company's China policy to how it handles child sexual abuse material, or CSAM. In June, for example, CSAM demonstrators showed up at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference. Also, protestors staged a hunger strike outside the Apple Park Visitor Center in December 2022 to speak out against changes that limited Apple AirDrop in China.

— Kif Leswing

We're here heading to Steve Jobs Theater where the iPhone event will take place

We just arrived at Apple's Cupertino campus and we are walking over to the Steve Jobs Theater. It is where Apple typically announces new iPhones on its campus, in contrast to events such as the Worldwide Developers Conference that is held outside. It is a cloudy day.

Update: It is no longer cloudy. That is California weather for you.

— Kif Leswing