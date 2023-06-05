Apple Shares Close Below Record After Vision Pro Headset Announcement

Apple shares hit an all-time high Monday but fell short of a record by market close.

Apple shares hit an all-time high during trading Monday but didn't hold those levels through the market close. Shares dipped after the company announced its Vision Pro headset during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple closed down .76% Monday to $179.58, below the $182.01 closing high it hit on Jan. 3, 2022. Shares had briefly traded above the intra-day high of $182.94 on Jan. 4, 2022.

Apple's stock is up more than 38.2% year to date, while the Nasdaq is up around 26.4% for the same period.

The Vision Pro will allow users to see apps in a new way, in the spaces around them. Users can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps and search with their voices. The headset can be used to watch movies, including in 3-D, with spatial audio, view their own pictures or videos, and play video games. It can also be used for work with video conferencing apps, Microsoft Office tools or Adobe Lightroom.

It will be available starting at $3,499 beginning early next year.

The new headset from Apple marks new investment into a technology that has been fraught with disillusionment.

When Facebook rebranded as Meta in October 2021, it drew attention to VR and the metaverse headsets. But since then, sales for existing VR headsets have underperformed, usage has been worse and the anticipated explosion in successful VR software companies isn't yet a reality.

Shares of Meta closed down less than 1% Monday.

— CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.