Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Apple Names Former Newspaper Editor Monica Lozano to the Board

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Maverick Asio | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • Lozano was an editor and publisher of the largest Spanish-language paper in the U.S., La Opinion.
  • She is chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation and serves on the boards of Target and Bank of America.
  • Lozano is also a former board member of The Walt Disney Co.

Apple said Tuesday it has named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also is on the boards of Target and Bank of America.

Money Report

Business 13 hours ago

Why Everyone Is Talking About an Image Generator Released by an Elon Musk-Backed A.I. Lab 

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Democratic Sen. Manchin Casts Doubts on $2,000 Direct Payments, Jeopardizing Passage

Before becoming CEO of the foundation, Lozano worked as an editor and publisher of the largest Spanish-language paper in the U.S., La Opinion. She also was chairman and CEO of the paper's parent company, ImpreMedia, and is a former board member of The Walt Disney Co.

The appointment brings the total number of Apple's board of directors to eight.

"Lozano brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for equity, opportunity, and representation," Apple said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyApple Inc.MobileTarget Corp.
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us