Apple Names Former Newspaper Editor Monica Lozano to the Board

Apple said Tuesday it has named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also is on the boards of Target and Bank of America.

Before becoming CEO of the foundation, Lozano worked as an editor and publisher of the largest Spanish-language paper in the U.S., La Opinion. She also was chairman and CEO of the paper's parent company, ImpreMedia, and is a former board member of The Walt Disney Co.

The appointment brings the total number of Apple's board of directors to eight.

"Lozano brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for equity, opportunity, and representation," Apple said.