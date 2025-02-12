Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple launches first major health study in 5 years. Here's how you can opt in

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks before the start of an Apple event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9, 2024.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Apple launched the Apple Health Study, which will explore how devices can monitor and predict changes in users' health.
  • The company previously launched the Apple Women's Health Study, the Apple Hearing Study and the Apple Heart and Movement Study in 2019.
  • The study will be available through Apple's Research app. Participation is voluntary.

Apple is deepening its investment in health-care research by launching a new, years-long project called the Apple Health Study, the company announced on Wednesday. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The study will analyze how data from devices like iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches can monitor, manage and predict changes in users' health. It will also explore connections between different components of health, like how mental health affects heart rate, for instance. 

The Apple Health Study is the first major health research project the company has announced since it unveiled the Apple Women's Health Study, the Apple Hearing Study and the Apple Heart and Movement Study in 2019. Those projects are ongoing, and they've inspired many of the health features that Apple has introduced in recent years.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Apple rolled out a hearing test in the fall, for instance, which was developed using insights from the Apple Hearing Study, the company said. 

The new study will likely influence future product development. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said he believes health features will be the company's "most important contribution to mankind."

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Lyft shares sink 9% on underwhelming fourth-quarter results

news 24 mins ago

The New York Stock Exchange is launching an exchange in Texas

"We're thrilled to bring forward the Apple Health Study, which will only accelerate our understanding of health and technology across the human body, both physically and mentally," Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, said in a statement. 

The Apple Health Study will be available through the company's Research app, and participation is voluntary. Users will select each data type they're willing to share with researchers, and they can stop sharing or completely discontinue their participation at any time. 

Apple has no access to participants' identifiable information, the company said.  

Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a research hospital, is collaborating with Apple on the study. The project will last at least five years and may expand past that.

"We've only just begun to scratch the surface of how technology can improve our understanding of human health," Dr. Calum MacRae, the principal investigator of the study at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said in a statement. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us