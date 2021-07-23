Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Another Group of U.S.-Listed China Stocks Are Plunging as Beijing Regulators Crack Down

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
  • TAL Education shares fell 55% in extended, early-hours trading. New Oriental Education and Technology shares dropped by more than 60%.
  • Educational training institutions are banned from raising money through stock listings, while foreign capital cannot invest, according to a copy of a new policy document seen by CNBC.
  • The reports come as Chinese authorities stepped up restrictions in recent months on the private education industry, and increased scrutiny on domestic companies listing overseas in the U.S.

BEIJING — Two U.S.-listed Chinese education stocks plunged sharply in pre-market trading Friday after reports of a government crackdown on the sector that included bans on foreign investment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

TAL Education shares fell 55% in extended, early-hours trading. New Oriental Education and Technology shares dropped by more than 60%.

Money Report

Business 4 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Skechers, Boston Beer, Snap, Twitter & More

investing 8 mins ago

Want to Start Investing? Here's a Hint From Investing Legend Charles Ellis: Keep It Simple

The reports come as Chinese authorities stepped up restrictions in recent months on the private education industry, and increased scrutiny on domestic companies listing overseas in the U.S.

Caixin, a major Chinese financial news site, reported Friday that new Chinese government restrictions on the education sector were starting to be implemented in Beijing and other cities nationwide.

Copies of the policy document were circulating online Friday afternoon.

Educational training institutions are banned from raising money through stock listings, while foreign capital cannot invest, according to a copy of the Chinese-language document seen and translated by CNBC. It was dated July 19 as issued from the top executive body — the State Council — and the Chinese Communist Party's central committee.

One of the bans on foreign investment included variable interest entities, a common structure by which Chinese companies use to list in the U.S.

CNBC has not independently verified the document. The Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment outside of Beijing business hours.

A policy document of the same name — referring to lowering costs for after-school tutoring — was among five approved at a May 21 meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bernstein picks 5 high-yielding China stocks to buy while the regulatory crackdown hits tech

Morgan Stanley downgrades Tencent Music, warns of hit from new Chinese regulations

Chinese tech stocks face other risks on top of tighter regulation, says portfolio manager

New Oriental Education declined to comment to CNBC and TAL did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The pre-market stock plunge followed sharp declines for education stocks traded in Hong Kong, which began to drop in the afternoon.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Marketsfinancestocksstock marketsChina Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us