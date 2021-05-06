Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Rises as Brewer Picks an Insider as Its Next CEO

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Eric Vidal | Reuters
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Carlos Brito will step down, effective July 1.
  • Michel Doukeris, who currently serves as the head of the company's North American business, will take the reins from Brito.
  • In addition to the succession announcement, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported its first-quarter earnings, topping Wall Street's estimates despite lockdowns outside of the United States.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev rose more than 6% in midday trading Friday after the Bud Light brewer announced that CEO Carlos Brito will step down, effective July 1.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Michel Doukeris, who currently serves as the head of the company's North American business, will take the reins from Brito.

Money Report

investing 10 mins ago

A Roth IRA Could Help You Buy a Home. Here's What to Know

coronavirus 10 mins ago

Kellogg CEO Says Snacking Is Speeding Up, Fueling Company's Sales Growth

"The CEO announcement will allow investors to reformulate views on a company which appears to be at the start of a positive transition," Barclays analyst Laurence Whyatt wrote in a note to clients.

In addition to the succession announcement, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported its first-quarter earnings, topping Wall Street's estimates despite lockdowns outside of the United States. Revenue rose 17.2% to $12.3 billion as the company faced comparisons with last year, when bars and restaurants began shuttering temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brito has held the role of chief executive for 15 years, starting when the company was only InBev. His 61st birthday falls on Saturday, according to the Financial Times. During his time as head of the company, he led the acquisitions of Anheuser-Busch and SABMiller, transforming the firm into the world's largest beer brewer and cutting costs along the way.

However, in recent recent years, consumption of beer has been declining as consumers opt for substitutes like hard seltzer or choose to drink less — or not at all. AB InBev has added new products, like Bud Light Seltzer, to adapt to changing tastes.

Michel Doukeris, North America CEO & President of Anheuser-Busch, speaks at the signing of a contract between Anheuser-Busch and the sun, at the Fairfield Brewery in Fairfield, California on June 5, 2019.
Vivien Killilea | Getty Images
Michel Doukeris, North America CEO & President of Anheuser-Busch, speaks at the signing of a contract between Anheuser-Busch and the sun, at the Fairfield Brewery in Fairfield, California on June 5, 2019.

Doukeris has spent the last 25 years at AB InBev, working his way up to leadership positions in the Asian and North American divisions. Like Brito, he is Brazilian. AB InBev said that the board unanimously elected Doukeris as Brito's successor.

Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy wrote that Doukeris brings a "strong premium focus" to the company. He implemented the high-end division in China. He also has experience with e-commerce. The successor for Doukeris's current role will be named before July.

Shares of AB InBev have risen 7% so far this year, giving it a market value of $127 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businessrestaurantsfood and drinkBeer
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us