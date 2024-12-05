Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines chooses Citi as sole credit card partner, drops Barclays

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

American Airlines planes sit parked at LaGuardia airport on traditionally the busiest travel day, the day before the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., November 27, 2024. 
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
  • American Airlines has co-branded credit card deals with Citi and Barclays because of its 2013 merger with US Airways.
  • Co-branded credit card deals bring in billions for airlines and drive profitability.
  • The new deal with Citi takes effect in January 2026.

American Airlines has inked a long-awaited credit card deal with Citigroup, dropping its other partner, Barclays.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The airline said Thursday that it expects payments it receives from its co-branded credit card and other partners to grow 10% a year. In the 12 months through Sept. 30, American brought in $5.6 billion from these deals.

American said it would start transitioning its Barclays cardholders to Citi in 2026 but didn't provide details.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The airline's current partnerships stems from its 2013 merger with US Airways. Citi will take over credit card sign-up promotions such as those on flights and at airports.

CNBC reported in September that the airline was in talks to pick Citi as its exclusive credit card partner.

Co-branded deals are crucial for airlines. Carriers sell frequent flyer miles to banks, bringing in billions of dollars and driving profits for airlines. In return, banks get a captive audience of consumers who are incentivized to swipe the cards not only for travel but everyday purchases as well.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks Apple subscribers, Messi and growth of soccer

news 28 mins ago

Oil prices little changed as OPEC+ members to delay production increase until April

Delta Air Lines out-earned American in its program. Last year, Delta brought in nearly $7 billion from its co-branded credit card partnership with American Express, and the carrier expects that to grow to $10 billion in the long term.

American shares were up more than 6% in premarket trading after the company unveiled the new Citi deal and raised its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

Correction: American Airlines made its announcement on Thursday. A previous version of this story misstated the day.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us