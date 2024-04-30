American Express CEO explains how the company is attracting younger consumers

American Express CEO Steve Squeri told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday how the company attracted more Millennial and Gen Z customers, saying the cohort made up 60% of new card acquisitions during the last quarter.

Squeri said American Expressed realized the importance of having younger clientele, so it tried to offer cards that have a high enough value proposition for that group.

American Express CEO Steve Squeri told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday how the company attracted more Millennial and Gen Z customers, saying the cohort made up 60% of new card acquisitions during the last quarter.

Squeri said American Express realized that attracting younger clientele was a "key thing" for the company, so it was important to offer cards with a high enough value proposition for that group. Younger card holders create a greater "lifetime value" than older ones, as they will continue to use their American Express cards as they age, he added.

"We used to go after them with a no-fee card, but a no-fee card didn't have a lot of benefits—that's why you pay no fee for it," Squeri said of Millennials and Gen Z. "When you look at a Platinum card holder who's spending, you know, $695 and maybe getting $1400 in value, it's a no brainer for them."

The younger customer base is also growing because more merchants accept American Express cards than in previous years, Squeri added. He also said that cardholders under 35 did 70% more transactions at restaurants than other cohorts.

"When you think about someone who's acquired the card in the last six or seven years, Amex is accepted everywhere," he said. "And so they're using the card now for everyday purchases."

