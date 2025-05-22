Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines CFO says some travelers are avoiding Newark airport

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images
  • American Airlines CFO said some travelers are favoring other airports over Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, but cautioned the impact is "modest."
  • The FAA this week ordered airlines to temporarily cut Newark flights there to alleviate congestion.
  • Air traffic controller shortages, equipment outages and runway construction, along with bad weather have disrupted flights at the airport this spring.

American Airlines chief financial officer said Thursday that some travelers are avoiding Newark Liberty International Airport for other options in the area after a spate of recent disruptions, but cautioned that the impact is "modest."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"There probably is some amount of book-away from Newark flights over into LaGuardia, JFK, maybe Philadelphia to a lesser extent," CFO Devon May said at the Wolfe Research conference.

The Federal Aviation Administration this week ordered airlines to temporarily cut flights at Newark to relieve congestion there as carriers grapple with a shortage of air traffic controllers, equipment outages and runway construction at the New Jersey airport. Bad weather has also added to disruptions in recent weeks.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

American has a roughly 4% market share at Newark, according to the most recent data from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport along with LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, both in Queens, New York.

"There's something happening there, but I think it's relatively modest when you think of the broader network," American's May said.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

50-year-old's side hustle brings in $117,000 a month, he works 1 day a week on it: I can ‘set my own schedule'

news 1 hour ago

Ray Dalio says to fear the bond market as deficit becomes critical

United Airlines dwarfs all other airlines at Newark with its nearly 70% share. That carrier had proactively announced cuts of 35 flights a day earlier this month to put more slack in the system.

Earlier this month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the U.S. will spend billions to overhaul the aging U.S. air traffic control system.

President Donald Trump's tax bill, which passed the House early Thursday includes $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization and staffing. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us