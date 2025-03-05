Amazon's One Medical CEO stepping down after less than two years at helm

One Medical CEO Trent Green will step down from the Amazon-owned primary care provider after less than two years in the role.

Green was tapped to lead One Medical shortly after Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the company.

One Medical has become a key piece of Amazon's push into healthcare.

Green is leaving One Medical to become CEO of National Research Corp., or NRC Health, a provider of health-care analytics and other services, the company said in a release Tuesday. He'll start there on June 1.

Under Green, One Medical expanded into new geographic markets and opened more offices. It also integrated further into Amazon, with the company adding medical services to its Prime membership program.

Amazon confirmed Green's departure in a statement.

"After nearly three years with Amazon One Medical, CEO Trent Green has decided to leave the company," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "We are grateful to Trent for his many contributions and wish him well on his next endeavor."

Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services, said in a memo to employees on Tuesday that Green is moving back to his home state of Nebraska for the new role. Green's last day at Amazon will be April 4.

"Trent has helped One Medical solidify its position as an incredible place for providers to deliver — and patients to turn to (and return for) — high-quality, human-centered care," Lindsay wrote in the memo, which was obtained by CNBC.

Green was named CEO of One Medical in September 2023, succeeding Amir Dan Rubin. The change in leadership came roughly six months after Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical.

The deal for One Medical is the third-largest acquisition in Amazon's history, behind its 2017 purchase of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and its $8.45 billion deal for MGM Studios in 2021.

Amazon acquired One Medical as part of a deepening push into the health-care market. The company scooped up online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million, before launching its own offering.

It's continued to tweak its health offerings. Amazon launched, then shuttered, a telehealth service, as well as a line of health and fitness devices.

