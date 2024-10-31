Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon's cloud unit records highest profit margin in at least a decade

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Oct. 21, 2024.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
  • Revenue growth at Amazon Web Services has accelerated year over year for five quarters in a row.
  • The unit recorded its highest profit margin since at least 2014.
  • Sales came in just shy of analysts' estimates.

Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased 19% in the third quarter, just missing analyst estimates.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Revenue at Amazon Web Services totaled $27.45 billion, according to a statement Thursday, while Wall Street was expecting $27.52 billion, based on StreetAccount estimates. Year-over-year growth has accelerated for five consecutive quarters.

The artificial intelligence portion of AWS is in the billions of dollars in annualized revenue, more than doubling year over year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who previously led AWS, said on a call with analysts.

"I believe we have more demand than we could fulfill if we had even more capacity today," Jassy said. "I think pretty much everyone today has less capacity than they have demand for, and it's really primarily chips that are the area where companies could use more supply."

AWS leads the cloud infrastructure market over Google and Microsoft and is an important source of profit for Amazon.

On Tuesday, Google parent Alphabet said revenue from Google Cloud, which includes cloud applications as well as infrastructure, totaled $11.35 billion, up 35%. Microsoft said Wednesday that revenue from Azure and other cloud services grew 33%.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Clorox CEO describes comeback process after massive cyberattack

news 22 mins ago

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

AWS recorded $10.45 billion in operating income, representing 60% of its parent's profit. Analysts expected $9.15 billion.

The unit's operating margin came in at 38%, the widest for AWS since at least 2014. Google Cloud reported an operating margin of 17%.

"We're being very measured in our hiring," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's finance chief, said on the call.

During the quarter, Oracle said it will bring database services to AWS.

"If this is successful, we would love to find more pieces of their application stack that could run well in AWS and help customers do that," AWS CEO Matt Garman told CNBC in a September interview.

Also in the quarter, AWS announced plans to discontinue some services, including code-repository tool CodeCommit. Garman told TechCrunch that AWS "can't invest in everything."

WATCH: Databricks drives more than $1 billion revenue on AWS, says Databricks' Naveen Rao

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us