Amazon Rolls Out Early Black Friday Deals to Jump-Start Holiday Shopping

Amazon on Monday launched "Black Friday-worthy" deals across a number of categories in a bid to lure early holiday shoppers.

Major retailers are encouraging consumers to start their holiday shopping early as the industry faces a number of challenges, from supply chain shocks and inflationary pressures to a labor crunch.

Amazon is rolling out "Black Friday-worthy" deals in a bid to hook early holiday shoppers, the company announced Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Amazon said it's offering "deep discounts across every category," including fashion, electronics, home goods and toys. New deals will be added to the site daily.

Major retailers have tried to encourage consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier than usual to ensure their gifts are delivered on time. Like Amazon's early holiday push, Target is launching "deal days" online and in stores Oct. 10-12, the company announced last week.

Holiday forecasts have predicted a sharp jump in year-over-year spending. But retailers also face a litany of challenges this year, from inflationary pressures and supply chain woes to labor shortages. For shoppers, that could lead to more headaches like shipping delays or items that are out of stock more than usual.

Amazon also launched a new feature Monday in its shopping app that allows Prime members to send gifts to friends and family without an address. Instead, users enter a person's phone number or email address. Recipients are notified when they receive a gift and enter their address. They can also opt to exchange the item for a gift card.

The early Black Friday deals coincide with Amazon's beauty products event, called "Holiday Beauty Haul," which kicked off Monday. The company hopes to use the event to draw in shoppers ahead of Black Friday and help boost its position in online beauty sales, which have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: How the global supply chain shock will impact holiday retail