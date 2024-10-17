Amazon makes first foray into live news with election night special hosted by Brian Williams

Amazon's first foray into live news programming will be an election night special hosted by Brian Williams, the company announced Thursday.

Amazon plans to host a one-night special with live election results and analysis on its Prime Video streaming service.

The company has increasingly moved into live programming, primarily in sports.

Amazon said Thursday it plans to host an election night special anchored by Brian Williams, marking the company's first foray into live news coverage.

The one-night special will provide election results and analysis on Prime Video starting at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, the company said. Amazon emphasized it will be a "non-partisan presentation" pulling information from a variety of third-party news sources.

Williams will lead the special and interview analysts across the political spectrum. Viewers will not be required to have a Prime subscription to access the stream.

"After 41 years in the business — from local news to network shows to cable news — this feels like the next big thing," Williams, who left NBC News in 2021 after a 28-year run, said in a release. "And the global marketplace of Amazon is a natural home for this first-of-its-kind venture."

Amazon has been increasingly moving into live sports programming on its Prime Video streaming service as a way to boost subscriptions and drive additional revenue to its lucrative advertising business. In July, Amazon signed an 11-year rights deal to carry NBA games starting with the 2025-26 season. Amazon also streams "Thursday Night Football" games and has the rights to stream some NHL games.

Now the company is angling to position itself as a "growing home for news viewers." It offers streaming news channels on Prime Video, including live content from ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, LiveNOW from FOX and NBC News Now.

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.