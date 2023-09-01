Amazon loses One Medical CEO a year after acquiring primary care provider

Amir Dan Rubin, the CEO of Amazon-owned primary care provider One Medical, is leaving the company later this year.

Amazon acquired One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion in July 2022, the third-biggest deal in its history.

Amir Dan Rubin, CEO of primary care provider One Medical, which Amazon acquired about a year ago, is leaving the company later this year.

"I want to share with you all that after six plus years as CEO of One Medical, helping guide the organization to new levels of impact, Amir Dan Rubin has decided to leave One Medical later this year," Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services, wrote in an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

Rubin will be replaced by Trent Green, One Medical's operating chief, according to the memo. The Washington Post was first to report on the departure.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Trent is such a highly effective, experienced and values-driven leader," Rubin wrote in a separate memo to employees. "I am so excited about all that One Medical is positioned to do going forward as a part of Amazon."

Amazon said in July 2022 that it would acquire One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion, the third-largest acquisition in its history, as part of a deepening push into the health-care market. Amazon closed the acquisition in February, after the Federal Trade Commission opted not to challenge the deal.

Rubin's departure follows a familiar theme of executives leaving after selling their company to Amazon. Last September, the co-founders of prescription drug company PillPack, TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, left Amazon four years after the startup was acquired. Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigned from Amazon in March, and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey retired last year.

Amazon has looked to shore up its presence in health care through the One Medical and PillPack deals, as well as by developing services in-house. It's had mixed success.

Last August, the company shuttered its Amazon Care telehealth service amid broader cost-cutting efforts. Haven, a joint venture intended to disrupt health care, disbanded in 202. Amazon has recently expanded a virtual health clinic service, and the company operates an online pharmacy.

WATCH: Amazon employees are quitting instead of relocating