Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon increases average pay for warehouse workers and adds free Prime membership perk

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

An Amazon warehouse.
Getty Images
  • Amazon is hiking wages for U.S. warehouse workers to more than $22 an hour, the company said.
  • It is also adding a new employee perk that will give them a free Prime subscription.
  • Prime costs $140 a year and comes with access to speedy shipping, video streaming and other benefits.

Amazon announced Wednesday it is raising wages for its hourly warehouse workers and adding a new employee perk that will give them a Prime subscription at no extra cost.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Beginning this month, Amazon's average starting pay for front-line employees in the U.S. will be bumped to an average of more than $22 an hour, up from roughly $20.50 an hour, the company said.

Amazon said it is also making its Prime subscription service a part of employees' benefit package beginning "early next year." The service, which costs $140 a year, gives members access to speedy shipping and video streaming, among other perks.

Last week, Amazon also hiked wages for its contracted delivery drivers to roughly $22 an hour as part of a $2.1 billion investment this year into its third-party logistics program.

The wage hikes come as Amazon is preparing to enter the peak holiday shopping season, a period when retailers typically see a flurry of online shopping. Amazon said Tuesday it plans to host a second Prime Day-like deal bonanza on Oct. 8-9, the third year it has held the discount event.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us