Amazon considers displaying tariff surcharge on low-cost Haul products

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Packages with the logo of Amazon are transported at a packing station of a redistribution center of Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on Dec. 9, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images
  • Amazon is considering showing import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-low-price items, the company confirmed.

Amazon is considering showing a tariff surcharge on items sold via its site for ultra-low-price items, called Haul, the company confirmed to CNBC.

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties."

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The report drew the ire of the White House, which called Amazon's reported plans a "hostile and political act."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

