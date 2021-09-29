Altimeter's Brad Gerstner Sold United Airlines, Expedia Stakes, Says Easy Money Has Been Made

CNBC

Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital Chairman and CEO, said his hedge fund sold stakes in United Airlines and Expedia, adding that easy gains from the rebound in travel stocks have been realized.

"On July 1 this year after a big run-up in United and Expedia, we distributed those returns to investors.... I still think the travel stocks will be fine... there will be some winners and losers but easy gains off the Covid bottom have certainly been made," Gerstner said Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference.

At the end of the second quarter, Altimeter owned $150 million worth of United shares and $60 million worth of Expedia stock, according to InsiderScore.com. Shares of United gained 13% year to date, while Expedia shares jumped 27% in 2021.

The investor said he expects interest rates and stock growth multiples to normalize to January 2020 levels as the world recovers from the Covid crisis. He revealed that his hedge fund's net long exposure has reduced to 50% from 90% last year.

Gerstner said he's still long cloud company Snowflake, while he bought into pandemic winners Zoom Video and Peloton after they pulled back from Covid highs.

