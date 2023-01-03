All the U.S. States, Cities and Counties Where Companies Have to Share Salary Ranges With Workers

New salary transparency laws are rolling out across the U.S.

As of Jan. 1, three new states — California, Rhode Island and Washington — joined the chorus of states, cities and counties enacting salary transparency laws intended to give workers more leverage to negotiate their earnings and close wage gaps.

For years now, new laws have passed that aim to protect job-seekers during the hiring process, such as by barring employers from asking about their salary history (which can keep underpaid workers from equitable pay). In 2021, Colorado paved the way with a new type of law that requires employers to proactively and publicly put their cards on the table: Companies were required to list salary ranges on job advertisements for work that could be done in the state.

Since then, additional states and localities have passed similar legislation, whiles others have laws that say employers must disclose the minimum and maximum pay to job candidates at some point in the hiring process.

All told, roughly 1 in 4 U.S. workers now live in a place where employers are required to share pay ranges by law, according to calculations from analysts at Payscale. Here's a rundown of where salary transparency laws are currently in effect:

California

The law: Employers must list the salary range on all job ads for roles that will or may be filled in California, including for jobs that can be done remotely from the state. Current employees are entitled to the salary range of their position, upon request.

Who it applies to: Employers with 15 or more workers with at least one employee in California

Cincinnati, Ohio

The law: Employers must share the salary range for a position after they extend an offer and if the applicant asks for it .

Who it applies to: Employers with 15 or more workers in Cincinnati

Colorado

The law: Employers must list the salary range, as well as a rundown of general benefits, on all job ads for roles that will or may be filled in Colorado, including for jobs that can be done remotely from the state.

Who it applies to: Employers with at least one worker in Colorado

Connecticut

The law: Employers must share the salary range for a position if an applicant asks for it, or when they extend an offer — whichever occurs first. An employer must provide the employee the salary range when they are hired, if they change to a new position, or if the employee requests it.

Who it applies to: Employers with at least one worker in Connecticut

Ithaca, New York

The law: Employers must list the salary range on all ads for any job, transfer or promotion opportunity.

Who it applies to: Employers with 4 or more workers in Ithaca

Jersey City, New Jersey

The law: Employers must list the salary range and description of benefits on all ads for any job, transfer or promotion opportunity.

Who it applies to: Employers with 5 or more workers and a principle place of business in Jersey City

Maryland

The law: Employers must share the salary range for a position if an applicant asks for it.

Who it applies to: Maryland employers

Nevada

The law: Employers must provide the salary range to applicants after an initial interview automatically, even if the applicant hasn't asked for it. Employers must also provide pay ranges for a transfer or promotion opportunity if an employee has applied for it, completed an interview and requests it.

Who it applies to: Nevada employers

New York City

The law: Employers must list the salary range on all job ads for roles that will or may be filled in New York City, including for jobs that can be done in the field or remotely from the city.

Who it applies to: Employers with 4 or more workers and at least one in New York City

Rhode Island

The law: Employers must provide the salary range to job applicants upon request. Employers must disclose the salary range of a job before discussing compensation with a candidate, when they officially extend an offer, and if the employee moves into a new position. Plus, they have to provide a salary range for a current employee's position at their request.

Who it applies to: Rhode Island employers

Toledo, Ohio

The law: Employers must share the salary range for a position after they extend an offer and if the applicant asks for it .

Who it applies to: Employers with 15 or more workers in Toledo

Washington

The law: Employers must list the minimum and maximum salary range, and a list of benefits the new hire will get, on all job ads, including for jobs that can be done remotely from the state.

Who it applies to: Employers that have 15 or more workers and at least one in Washington, engage in business in the state or are recruiting for jobs that could be filled remotely by someone in the state.

Westchester County, New York

The law: Employers must list the minimum and maximum salary range on all job ads for roles that will or may be filled in Westchester, including for jobs that can be done remotely from the county.

Who it applies to: Any employer posting for a job that will or can be performed in Westchester

