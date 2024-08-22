Alex Cooper, host of ‘Call her Daddy,' signed a $125 million deal with SiriusXM: ‘She's selling a proven track record,' says recruiter

Alex Cooper, longtime host of the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast, signed a $125 million, three-year deal with SiriusXM, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The deal will take her show, along with the others in her Unwell audio network, to SiriusXM's podcast network. The deal doubles Cooper's previous $60 million, three-year deal with Spotify, announced in 2021.

"Call Her Daddy," a bawdy podcast in which Cooper and her then-cohost Sofia Franklyn discussed all things sex and relationships, launched in 2018 and was quickly acquired by Barstool Sports. In 2020, the two had a disagreement regarding contracts with Barstool president Dave Portnoy, Variety reported. Cooper parted ways with Franklyn the same year and the show moved to Spotify in 2021. In 2023, "Call Her Daddy" was the second most popular podcast on Spotify worldwide.

In August 2023, Cooper, who was featured in 2024's CNBC Changemakers list, launched The Unwell Network, a series of podcasts including her own show and others hosted by creators like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy.

While not everyone can replicate the meteoric success Cooper has worked for and enjoyed, there are lessons to be learned from how she's grown her career.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that's important for you, right in your inbox.

"By highlighting the value 'Call Her Daddy' brings to SiriusXM and positioning herself as a leading figure in the podcasting industry, Alex Cooper was able to confidently negotiate a deal that reflects her talent and the impact of her work," says Natalie Boren, senior vice president at recruiting firm Career Group Companies.

"She's not just selling her time," says Boren. "She's selling a proven track record and the potential for even greater success."

If you're looking to negotiate your own salary, whether during a job interview or even in your current role, Boren recommends focusing on the following lessons highlighted by Cooper's deal.

'Quantify your value'

To begin with, find numerical ways to prove your success.

"Demonstrate the tangible results you've achieved, such as increased revenue, improved efficiency, or enhanced customer satisfaction," says Boren. "For example, Alex Cooper could have emphasized 'Call Her Daddy's' growth in listenership and social media followers during her negotiations." Beyond the success of her podcast, Cooper has 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

"Quantify your value," she says.

'Highlight your unique skills'

Think about what you bring to your company that sets you apart.

"Identify the specific skills and expertise that make you valuable to your organization," says Boren. Then "emphasize how these qualities contribute to the company's success." Do you come with a specific set of contacts that's helped your division grow? Do you have vast experience in the kind of tech your team could use to hike productivity?

"Cooper's ability to create engaging, authentic content sets her apart as a podcast host," she says, adding, "highlight your unique skills."

'Research industry standards'

To make sure you come in with a number you know is relevant to your field and position, "research industry standards," says Boren.

In Cooper's industry, for example, the kinds of numbers she commands can equal massive paychecks. Spotify's No. 1 most listened to podcast for years has been "The Joe Rogan Experience." Rogan recently signed a multi-year deal with Spotify reported to be worth as much as $250 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

For those with more modest salaries, "use online resources and industry surveys to compare your salary to others in similar roles and with comparable experience," she says. Use tools like LinkedIn or Levels.fyi to compare salaries or ask friends, family or colleagues in your industry if they feel comfortable sharing what they make.

"Stay informed about salary trends in your field to gauge the current market value for your skills" as well, says Boren.

'Be willing to explore other opportunities'

It's possible that even with all of your proof of success, your company might not be willing or able to give you the kind of salary you want. That could mean it's time to look elsewhere.

"If the offer doesn't meet your expectations," says Boren, "be willing to explore other opportunities." See if there are other opportunities in your company, industry or within your network that you're eligible for and that get you closer to the salary, or other benefits, you'd like to be receiving. In 2022, Cooper told Fortune that Amazon had offered her more money, but she went with Spotify because it promised creative freedom.

"I knew Spotify was going to treat me the same as Barstool — if not better — because the way they talked about their relationships with creators was exactly what I wanted, which is: 'Do what you want. We're here to help,'" Cooper told Fortune.

When it comes to your own negotiation, consider "exploring all available options and not settling for the first offer that comes along," says Boren.

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.