Aldi Plans to Add 100 New Stores in the U.S. and Expand Curbside Pickup

The German supermarket chain Aldi said Wednesday it plans to open up about 100 new stores in the U.S. and extend its curbside pickup service to 500 additional stores by the end of the year.

The company said it will focus on adding new locations in Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast.

Aldi's expansion of curbside pickup will make the service available at more than 1,200 stores, the company said. It still plans to offer grocery delivery through Instacart from most of its stores.

Curbside pickup has become a popular service during the coronavirus pandemic, as shoppers looked to avoid going inside stores during the health crisis. Retailers expect consumers to continue to seek out this option even as Covid cases subside because it makes shopping more convienent.

The supermarket chain, which has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states, will also construct a regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama to support the Gulf Coast region. This facility will allow Aldi to open up to 35 new stores in the Gulf Coast region, with the first two slated to open in Tallahassee, Florida later this year.