American Airlines goes down in Potomac River; Reagan National Airport closed

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Travelers wearing protective masks walk through Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An aircraft went down in the Potomac River, local emergency officials said Wednesday evening.

Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport closed due to the "emergency," according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.

"Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene," said Washington D.C.'s fire and emergency services department on X.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

