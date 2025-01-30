American Airlines goes down in Potomac River; Reagan National Airport closed

An aircraft went down in the Potomac River, local emergency officials said Wednesday evening.
Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport closed due to the "emergency," according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.
"Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene," said Washington D.C.'s fire and emergency services department on X.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC