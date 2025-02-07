Money Report

Affirm shares soar 16% on revenue beat, surprise profit during holiday period

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Max Levchin, co-founder of PayPal and chief executive officer of financial technology company Affirm, arrives at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
  • Affirm shares jumped 16% on better-than-expected revenues and a surprise profit during a strong holiday shopping season.
  • Gross merchandise volume, an important metric signaling the total value of transactions, topped $10 billion for the first time.
  • The company reaffirmed its plan to achieve GAAP profitability by the end of its fiscal fourth quarter.

Affirm shares jumped 16% on Friday after the buy now, pay later company topped Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter revenue forecast and posted a surprise profit during a strong holiday shopping period.

Earnings came in at 23 cents per share, ahead of the 15-cent-per-share loss expected by analysts polled by LSEG. The company also reported $866 million in revenue and showed 47% growth from a year ago. Analysts had forecast revenues of $807 million for the period.

"We outperformed on adjusted operating income, which is our bottom-line profitability metric that we guide to," Chief Financial Officer Rob O'Hare told CNBC.

Gross merchandise volume, a commonly used metric in the space showing the total value of transactions, hit $10.1 billion and surpassed a StreetAccount estimate of $9.64 billion. It was the first time that figure passed $10 billion and reflected 35% year-over-year growth.

In a letter to shareholders, the company attributed a large chunk of the growth to gains in its general merchandise and consumer electronics business during the holiday shopping season.

Affirm said it is still planning to achieve GAAP profitability by the end of its fiscal fourth quarter. For the current period, the company anticipates revenue of between $755 million and $785 million.

