Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Activist investor Elliott takes short position in Shell after building a stake in rival BP

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

A Shell logo is displayed on May 03, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • U.S. activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a short position against British oil major Shell as part of a global hedging program.
  • The move, which was first reported by British newspaper The Times on Thursday, comes shortly after it emerged Paul Singer's hedge fund had taken a near 5% stake in Shell's struggling rival, BP.
  • Earlier this month, it was reported that Elliott had taken a short position of around 670 million euros ($722 million) in French oil giant TotalEnergies.

U.S. activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a short position against British oil major Shell as part of a global hedging program.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The move, which was first reported by British newspaper The Times on Thursday, comes shortly after it emerged Paul Singer's hedge fund had taken a near 5% stake in Shell's struggling rival, BP.

Elliott is said to have amassed an £850 million ($1.1 billion) bet against Shell, The Times reported, citing filings with the Financial Conduct Authority.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The position is reportedly worth 0.5% of Shell's stock and is thought to represent the biggest short position disclosed against the energy major in nearly a decade. A short position refers to a bet that a company's stock will fall in value.

Elliott and Shell both declined to comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

Shares of Shell traded 0.5% lower at around 11 a.m. London time (7 a.m. E.T.) on Friday. The London-listed stock is up around 13.6% year-to-date.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Core inflation in February hits 2.8%, hotter than expected; spending increases 0.4%

news 51 mins ago

‘Be loyal' to your job is the worst career advice I've received, says leadership expert: ‘That's what I get from my relationship'

Earlier this month, it was reported that Elliott had taken a short position of around 670 million euros ($722 million) in French oil giant TotalEnergies. A spokesperson for TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

"When a hedge fund creates a long position — leveraged or not, because often they use leverage with these positions — they need for risk management purposes to create an opposite position, i.e. a short, into a similar company," Maurizio Carulli, energy and materials analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said on Friday.

"The most likely reason for that is because it is an offsetting position with respect to the BP one, so both Total and Shell has been created as a short for risk management," Carulli told CNBC via video call.

"Otherwise, if for any reason the market moves against them — for example, things like oil prices or whatever — they need to have some protection," he added.

Elliott's moves come as European energy majors double down on fossil fuels in an effort to boost near-term shareholder returns.

Shell recently announced plans to increase shareholder returns and cut spending as it reinforces its liquified natural gas (LNG) push. BP and Norway's Equinor, meanwhile, have also outlined respective plans to slash renewable spending in favor of oil and gas.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us