About 150,000 People in Ukraine Are Using SpaceX's Starlink Internet Service Daily, Government Official Says

Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink satellite internet network in Ukraine.

Ukraine digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in a tweet that "rough data" about Starlink shows that about 150,000 people in the country use the service each day.

Starlink's network of about 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere.

Fedorov Mykhailo on Twitter

Elon Musk's SpaceX is continuing to expand its Starlink satellite internet network in besieged Ukraine, with a government official saying about 150,000 people in the country use the service each day.

Digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote in a tweet Monday that "rough data" about Starlink shows there are "around 150K" daily active users.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is crucial support for Ukraine's infrastructure and restoring the destroyed territories," Fedorov said.

Starlink's network of about 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Notably, the daily active user count is different than the number of subscribers or Starlink terminals in Ukraine, as multiple users would be able to connect to each terminal.

There are more than 10,000 Starlink terminals — also known as dishes or antenna — providing service to Ukraine, NBC News reported last week. They have come from a variety of sources. In April, the United States Agency for International Development told CNBC that "a range of stakeholders" contributed over $15 million worth in hardware and transportation services to deliver 5,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine, with USAID directly procuring 1,333 terminals from SpaceX.

Fedorov caught Musk's attention via a tweet shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, with the government official sending a plea for assistance after a suspected cyberattack disrupted previous satellite internet service while the Russian military targeted the country's communications infrastructure.