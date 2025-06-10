Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ABC News won't renew Terry Moran contract after Trump, Miller post

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Terry Moran on ABC News on November 5, 2024.
David Russell | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images
  • ABC News is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called top Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller a "world class hater."
  • Moran had already been suspended over the post, which he had deleted.

ABC News said Tuesday it is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called top Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller a "world class hater."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Moran had already been suspended over the post, which he had deleted.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us