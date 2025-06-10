ABC News won't renew Terry Moran contract after Trump, Miller post

ABC News is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called top Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller a "world class hater."

ABC News said Tuesday it is cutting ties with star correspondent Terry Moran over a social media post that called top Trump administration advisor Stephen Miller a "world class hater."

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

"At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism," the spokesperson said.

