A Number of Outperforming Stocks Have Bucked Macro Trends, Jim Cramer Says

Deep research on an individual stock will guide investors far better than relying on macro strategy to pick investments, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

Strategists sometimes don't have a bottom-up view that investors need to succeed, Cramer said.

The "mosaic" might not make sense, but the individual components do, Cramer continued.

Investors should be wary of bearish strategists who opt for a macro view and instead focus on individual companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"You always hear about missing the forest for the trees, but when you're picking stocks, it's just as important not to miss the trees for the forest," Cramer said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In a market where idiosyncratic performers are plentiful, following one-size-fits-all macro advice can leave investors confused, Cramer says. That's why it's crucial that investors focus on the details of each company instead.

Cramer pointed to outsize performers in myriad industries that would have been written off by those same bearish strategists.

Investors might expect that industrial and homebuilding stocks would be suffering given the continued rate hikes, Cramer said. But industrial names like General Electric or Cummins have done extremely well, as have housing stalwarts like KB Home and Lennar, Cramer said.

It's a similar story with health names like Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic, Cramer continued. Consumer names like Campbell Soup and PepsiCo "all look great right now" as well, Cramer said, to say nothing of big-cap tech names like Nvidia and Meta.

"Individually, you can make a case for any of these groups," Cramer said, "but collectively, the mosaic doesn't seem to make any sense." That's why it's so crucial to get deeply familiar with a company before making an investment in it, and why investors can't rely on broader macro strategists to make assessments about individual stocks, he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com