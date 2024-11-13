A new luxury sleeper train is launching in England and Wales — here's what a trip will cost

LVMH-owned luxury hospitality company Belmond will launch a luxury sleeper train next year that will take travelers through the countryside of England and Wales.

The Britannic Explorer will run three itineraries: one to the southwestern county of Cornwall and the other to the opposite end of England through the Lake District of Cumbria in the north, while the third will journey though the country of Wales.

All trips will start from London and run for three nights, with the England routes operating during the weekends (Fridays to Mondays) and the Wales route during the week (Monday to Thursday), allowing travelers to combine two journeys into one trip.

Belmond operates several luxury hotels around the globe, including the famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and Asia's Eastern & Oriental Express.

Source: Belmond

The price for one three-night trip starts at 5,800 British pounds ($7,460) per person. That includes excursions, meals and beverages, including alcohol, according to a company representative.

The new train is set to launch in July 2025.

Gallery tours and 'wild swimming'

The train comprises 18 passenger cabins — 15 suites and 3 "Grand Suites" — plus bar and restaurant cars, and a "wellness suite."

Source: Belmond

Meals were designed by British Chef Simon Rogan, a pivotal figure in the country's farm-to-fork movement and head of Cumbria's three-Michelin-starred L'Enclume restaurant. The menu will include seasonal and sustainable ingredients from across the United Kingdom, according to Belmond.

Source: Belmond

During the day, travelers will stop for visiting national parks, guided hikes and "wild swimming" in the Lake District, the company said.

The route to the U.K.'s Lake District travels through England's bucolic Cotswolds region and includes a stop at the two-Michelin-starred hotel and restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, on the outskirts of Oxford.