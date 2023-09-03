A new hotel trend that puts you to sleep — literally

Yearning for a good night's sleep?

Join the club.

Globally, more people searched about sleep this year than ever before, according to data released by Google Trends last week. People are turning to the internet to learn about bedtime routines, sleep positions and to understand — "Why am I so tired all the time?" — a question which peaked in June, according to Google.

In fact, restorative sleep eludes so many that it's given rise to a new type of travel. Hotels and wellness resorts are launching "sleep tourism" programs that go beyond plush bedding and blackout curtains.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

From beds that use real-time artificial intelligence to on-call hypnotherapists, here are six spots that go to great lengths to help travelers get great shut-eye.

Zedwell Hotel, London

For those who need to switch off completely, London's two Zedwell hotels have minimalist rooms that are free of "distractions" — such as televisions, telephones and even windows — according to its website.

Source: Zedwell Hotels Trocadero (London) Hotel Ltd

The clutter-free aesthetic incorporates natural oak and ambient lighting, and rooms have sound insulation and purified air.

Six Senses Laamu, Maldives

Sleep-deprived guests can book a sleep wellness program that ranges from three to 10 days at Six Senses Laamu. Each stay comes with sleeping tracking, wellness screenings, spa treatments, meditation or breathwork exercises and nutritional advice, according to its website.

Source: Eleven Six PR

There are also yoga and Ayurvedic treatments, and visitors get access to the Timeshifter app to curb jet lag.

Sleep packages are also available at select Six Senses resorts in Switzerland, Fiji, India, Turkey and Thailand, among other locations.

Park Hyatt, New York

For restless sleepers in the Big Apple, New York's Park Hyatt refreshed its three "Sleep Suites" with the latest version of Bryte's "Balance" smart beds.

Source: Park Hyatt New York

The mattress plays sounds and uses subtle motion to lull guests to sleep. To wake up, the bed gradually moves over a period of 15 minutes to slowly and silently wake users up again. Within the mattress, a matrix of AI cushions adapts to body movements to relieve pressure in real time, too.

Suites also come with a diffuser and relaxing essential oil blend, along with a collection of "sleep-related books," according to the hotel.

The Cadogan, London

Partnering with sleep specialist and hypnotherapist Malminder Gill, The Cadogan has a "Sleep Concierge" service that comes with a meditation (recorded by Gill), pillow menu, weighted blanket, bedtime tea blend and scented pillow mist.

Source: The Cadogen, A Belmond Hotel

For extra help, guests can book a session with Gill for one-on-one in-room sleep assistance, according to the hotel's website.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami

From ocean-front rooms on Miami Beach, this resort applies a tech-forward approach to sleep wellness through vibration and sound therapy that will provide an "essential powernap — even for the busiest of minds," according to the hotel's website.

Source: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

In addition to having Bryte Balance mattresses, the resort provides hypnosis, saltwater bath therapies that allow guests to immerse in water loaded with 800 pounds of Epsom salt, and a "Somadome" futuristic meditation pod that combines color and sound, according to the website.

Sha Wellness Clinic, Alicante, Spain

With the help of sleep medicine specialist, Dr. Vicente Mera, guests at this luxury hotel and wellness clinic can participate in its "Sleep Medicine" program, which includes a sleep consultation, night-time polygraph, a continuous positive airway pressure (or CPAP as it's known) study and tests that measures sleep and daytime indicators, such as resting heart rate and heart-rate variability, according to its website.

Source: Sha Wellness Clinic

A wellness plan is put in place for each guest that includes stress management sessions and hydrotherapy.