90. Fiduciary Advisors

Fiduciary Advisors, based in St. Louis, MO, is ranked No. 90 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 23 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 349 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Todd Grizzle, Investment Consultant

Melinda Trachsel, Client Relations Manager

Andrew Eyerman, Financial Planner

Contact:

fiduciaryadv.com

12813 Flushing Meadows Drive, Suite 280, St. Louis, MO 63131

(314) 726-5150