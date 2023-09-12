9. The Burney Company

The Burney Company, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 9 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.5B

Years in Business: 49

Accounts Under Management: 4,229

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 9 in 2022)

Principals:

Lowell Pratt, President

Adam Newman, Managing Partner of Wealth Management

Contact:

burneywealth.com

1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191

(703) 391-6020