Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

9. The Burney Company

By ,CNBC

The Burney Company

The Burney Company, based in Reston, VA, is ranked No. 9 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.5B

Years in Business: 49

Accounts Under Management: 4,229

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 9 in 2022)

Principals:

Lowell Pratt, President

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

Amazon follows Microsoft, investing big in carbon capture

news 1 hour ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Adam Newman, Managing Partner of Wealth Management

Contact:

burneywealth.com

1800 Alexander Bell Drive, Suite 510, Reston, VA 20191

(703) 391-6020

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us