67. Bloom Advisors

Bloom Advisors, based in Farmington Hills, MI, is ranked No. 67 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 39

Accounts Under Management: 1,165

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Richard Bloom, President

Kenneth Bloom, Vice President

Contact:

bloomadvisors.com

31275 Northwestern Highway, Suite 145, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

(248) 932-5200