64. JMG Financial Group

JMG Financial Group, based in Downers Grove, IL, is ranked No. 64 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 38 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 4,560 (AccuPoint Solutions)

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 61 in 2022)

Principals:

Anthony Cecchini, Chief Executive Officer

Yonhee Choi Gordon, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Marketing Officer

Contact:

jmgfinancial.com

2001 Butterfield Road, Suite 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515

(630) 573-6917