61. Lee Financial

Lee Financial, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 61 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 48

Accounts Under Management: 3,500

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 53 in 2022)

Principals:

Richard Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Christie Williams, President

Contact:

leefin.com

8350 North Central Expressway, Suite 1800, Dallas, TX 75206

(972) 960-1001