5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Amazon said it will not show the cost of tariffs on its product listings after it received fierce blowback from the White House.

Microsoft and Meta will report quarterly results after the bell.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Done deal?

Stocks rose on Tuesday after White House officials indicated a major trade deal may soon be announced. "I have a deal done, done, done, done, but I need to wait for their prime minister and their parliament to give its approval, which I expect shortly," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC, not naming the country. The stock market rose to session highs after the comments. The S&P 500 closed up 0.58%, continuing its win streak through a sixth day — its longest since November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average meanwhile gained 300.03 points, or 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.55%. Stock futures were slightly lower before the bell Wednesday. In addition to earnings reports from Etsy and Yum Brands, investors will have their eye on March's PCE price index and first-quarter gross domestic product, both due Wednesday morning. Follow live market updates.

2. Tariff tiff

Amazon said Tuesday that it will not show the cost of tariffs on its product listings after the retail giant received fierce blowback from the White House over reports it was considering the move. Amazon said in a statement that the team behind its Temu-competitor Haul had "considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products" but it "was never approved and is not going to happen." President Donald Trump himself called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to complain about the report that the company might make tariffs a line item on its site, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. Amazon announced it would not go forward with the idea within hours of the call.

3. Early warning

Shares of Super Micro sank as much as 19% Tuesday after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter that were well below analysts' estimates. The server maker's preliminary figures included adjusted earnings per share between 29 and 31 cents — less than the LSEG consensus expectation of 54 cents — and revenue between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion — below the $5.5 billion expected. In a statement, the company chalked up the disappointing figures to "delayed customer platform decisions" that moved sales into its fiscal fourth quarter. Super Micro said it also saw "higher inventory reserves resulting from older generation products."

4. Turnaround still brewing

Starbucks missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the second quarter on Tuesday, reporting its fifth-straight quarter of declining same-store sales. As part of its turnaround strategy, the company is scaling back plans to automate brewing and is investing more in labor — changes that weighed on Starbucks' earnings during the period. "Our financial results don't yet reflect our progress, but we have real momentum with our 'Back to Starbucks' plan," CEO Brian Niccol said in a video on the company's website. The coffee chain is also bracing for the impact of Trump's tariffs, which are likely to affect coffee beans. Shares of Starbucks were down more than 8% before the bell.

5. Code AI

As much as 30% of Microsoft's code is now being written by artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday. In a conversation with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the social media company's inaugural LlamaCon, Nadella said "maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today" is written by AI, adding that the number is going up steadily. Zuckerberg said he didn't know exactly how much of Meta's code was coming from AI but that the company bets "that in the next year probably … maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people, and then that will just kind of increase from there." The two tech giants are the latest companies to discuss how AI is replacing some of the work of human software developers. Both Microsoft and Meta will report quarterly results after the bell Wednesday.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Pia Singh, Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Kevin Breuninger, Annie Palmer, Jordan Novet, Jonathan Vanian and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.