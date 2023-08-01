Money Report

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

By Michele Luhn,CNBC

Julie Jammot | AFP | Getty Images
  • Stocks ended July higher.
  • Meta stock had a good month.
  • BP's profits fell.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. On a roll

Stocks finished July on a positive note, with the S&P 500 up 3.1% and the Nasdaq Composite adding about 4.1% for the month. It was the fifth straight positive month in a row for both indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended July up about 3.4%. Many investors are growing more confident about the idea of a soft landing, as positive economic data has shown both a strong labor market and cooling inflation. As August begins, they'll also be keeping an eye on remaining corporate earnings. Follow live market updates.

2. Good month for Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., center, departs from federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 20, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., center, departs from federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Dec. 20, 2022.

Speaking of stocks on a streak, Meta shares also marked a monthly gain on Monday. The Facebook parent company's stock climbed 11% in July, good for its ninth straight month of gains. That's the longest such stretch since Facebook went public in 2012. Investors have been responding positively to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency," which has involved layoffs and other cost-saving measures, a recovery in the company's online ad business, and investments in artificial intelligence. It's the second-best performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, behind only Nvidia.

3. BP profit sinks

A BP logo photographed in London on May 12, 2021. The International Energy Agency recently reported that 2021 saw energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rise to their highest level in history.
Glyn Kirk | Afp | Getty Images
A BP logo photographed in London on May 12, 2021. The International Energy Agency recently reported that 2021 saw energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rise to their highest level in history.

Oil giant BP reported disappointing earnings Tuesday, posting a nearly 70% year-on-year drop in second-quarter profits. Profits fell from $8.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to $2.6 billion in underlying replacement cost profit, which is used as a proxy for net profit. Analysts had expected to see profits of $3.5 billion for the British company, according to Refinitiv. The news comes amid weaker fossil fuel profits, which have hit the whole energy industry. Despite that, BP boosted its dividend by 10% for the second quarter. 

4. A new plan

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a press conference to deliver remarks on the economy at Auburn Manufacturing, a company that produces heat- and fire-resistant fabrics for a range of industrial uses in the U.S. and abroad, in Auburn, Maine, U.S. July 28, 2023. 
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a press conference to deliver remarks on the economy at Auburn Manufacturing, a company that produces heat- and fire-resistant fabrics for a range of industrial uses in the U.S. and abroad, in Auburn, Maine, U.S. July 28, 2023. 

The Biden administration has another proposal that tries to tackle student loan debt. The Education Department has launched a beta application for a new income-driven repayment plan, called the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE plan. Under the program, instead of paying 10% of their discretionary income a month toward their undergraduate student debt, borrowers will eventually be required to pay just 5% of their discretionary income. However, that change is unlikely to take effect until next summer. The announcement comes roughly a month after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's initial plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers.

5. X out

X doesn't mark the spot anymore. A few days after Elon Musk changed the name of his social media company from "Twitter" to "X" as part of a sweeping rebrand, the company erected a giant flashing X sign on top of its San Fransisco headquarters. But on Monday, workers dismantled the glowing X from the roof. The sign's construction and lights had drawn complaints from neighbors and city officials.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Yun Li, Jonathan Vanian, Sam Meredith, Annie Nova and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

