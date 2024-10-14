5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

U.S. stocks rose last week, as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notched new records Friday.

Banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs will lead a busy earnings week that will also feature United Airlines and Netflix.

Boeing announced it will cut 10% of its workforce and expects major losses in the third quarter.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Running to records

U.S. stocks have taken a steady climb to new records. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both notched their highest closes ever on Friday. Both of those indexes and the Nasdaq Composite rose more than 1% last week. As investors monitor the U.S. presidential election, conflict in the Middle East and Federal Reserve policy, a major string of earnings will also help to determine whether stocks continue their record run. Follow live market updates here.

2. Banking on earnings

Major banks will headline a jammed week of earnings. The results come after JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo kicked off earnings season with better-than-expected reports Friday, helping to power the new market records. Along with financials, key airlines, health and media companies will post earnings during the week. Here are the key reports:

3. Boeing cuts

Matt Mills Mcknight | Reuters

Boeing's problems are growing. The plane maker said Friday it will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as it struggles to curb losses and a more than month long machinist strike idles production at aircraft factories. Boeing also announced it would not deliver its 777X wide-body plane until 2026. The company said it expects to report a loss of $9.97 per share in the third quarter. In a memo to staff, CEO Kelly Ortberg said "restoring our company requires tough decisions and we will have to make structural changes to ensure we can stay competitive and deliver for our customers over the long term."

4. Meant to fly

SpaceX notched a key milestone on Sunday as Elon Musk's company completed the fifth test flight of its Starship rocket. In a first, the rocket's more than 20-story tall booster came back to the arms of the launch tower nearly seven minutes after the launch, a key step toward making the rocket system reusable. The Starship rocket entered space and traveled halfway around the Earth before returning and splashing down in the Indian Ocean, as planned.

5. 2024 policy stakes

Brian Snyder | Reuters

The 2024 election will have huge stakes for the corporate world. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have taken differing stances on taxes, tariffs, regulation, health policy and clean energy, among other issues, meaning November's result could lead to drastically different outcomes for key companies. CNBC reporters dug into what Harris and Trump's policies could mean for the industries they cover, including airlines, banks, electric vehicles, restaurants and technology. Read more about the election's implications for corporate America here.

– CNBC's Yun Li, Leslie Josephs, Michael Sheetz, and Hugh Son contributed to this report.