5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dow futures turn higher, Nasdaq futures off lows after Tepper comments

U.S. stock futures rebounded after investor David Tepper told CNBC on Monday that he's getting bullish on stocks and believes the recent rapid rise in bond market rates is set to stabilize. Dow futures turned higher and added more than 100 points. A drop in the Nasdaq was still indicated, but Nasdaq futures Monday were way off their lows.

Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management, said Monday it's very difficult to be bearish on stocks right now and thinks the sell-off in Treasuries that has driven rates higher is likely over. Another bullish catalyst for stocks in the near term is the fiscal stimulus package that was just approved by the Senate, Tepper, whose comments have been known to move markets, told CNBC's Joe Kernen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday all broke three-session losing streaks, with strong advances. For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 gained 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively. However, the Nasdaq dropped 2% last week. The Dow and S&P 500 were up nearly 3% and 2.3%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq was just above breakeven ahead of Monday's open.

Tesla turned higher in Monday's premarket after closing Friday below $600 per share for the first time since early December. The stock has lost a third of its value since its all-time intraday high in late January.

2. Treasury yields rise after Senate Covid relief bill passage

Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Senate passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill Saturday wasn't enough to put stocks in the green Monday as more economic stimulus on top of an already recovering economy continued to stoke inflation concerns. That's pushing bond yields higher Monday, with the 10-year Treasury yield trading around 1.6%, shy of Friday's one-year high. The 10-year yield has risen rapidly since the end of January, adding more than 0.5% in a little over a month.

3. Biden says direct payments of up to $1,400 going out soon

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

The Democratic-held House aims to pass the Senate-approved Covid stimulus package on Tuesday and then send it President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill approved in the Senate on Saturday comes with a smaller, compromise federal unemployment benefits boost and without a federal minimum wage increase. The legislation includes direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, which Biden said Saturday could start going out within two weeks.

4. Stocks to watch: Disney, Comcast, GameStop, GE

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Shares of Disney rose more than 2% in Monday's premarket trading after California officials on Friday cleared theme parks to open at reduced capacity on April 1. They closed nearly a year ago due to the pandemic. The order includes Disneyland in the southern part of the state, Comcast's Universal Studios Hollywood and others. Disney World in Florida and Universal Studios Orlando opened with capacity limits over the summer. Shares of Comcast, parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC, fell in the premarket.

John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Shares of GameStop surged about 11% in Monday's premarket after Bloomberg reported that the company tapped board member Ryan Cohen to guide the video game retailer's transition to an e-commerce business. Cohen, a major GameStop investor and founder of online pet retailer Chewy, will lead a board task force on digital changes.

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

General Electric is nearing a $30 billion-plus deal to combine its aircraft leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings, according to The Wall Street Journal. GE Capital Aviation Services is one of the world's biggest jet leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing and Airbus. Shares of GE rose about13.5% in Monday's premarket. AerCap shares surged 12%.

5. Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia facilities attacked

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose above $70 per barrel Monday for the first time in more than a year. The surge came after Saudi Arabia said Sunday that its Saudi Aramco facilities were targeted by missiles and drones. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, also moved higher, trading above $66 at nearly a two-year high.

