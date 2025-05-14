5 new Uber features you should know — including a way to avoid surge pricing

The ride-hailing company on Wednesday announced a route share feature, prepaid ride passes and special deals week for UberOne members at its annual Go-Get showcase.

Uber's new features come as it accelerates its leadership position in the ridesharing market and seeks to offer more affordable alternatives for users.

The route share feature costs up to 50% less than an UberX, the company said.

Uber is giving commuters new ways to travel and cut costs on frequent rides.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ride-hailing company on Wednesday announced a route share feature on its platform, prepaid ride passes and special deals week for UberOne members at its annual Go-Get showcase.

Uber's new features come as the company accelerates its leadership position in the ridesharing market and seeks to offer more affordable alternatives for users. It also follows last week's first-quarter earnings as Uber swung to a profit but fell short of revenue estimates.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"The goal for us as we build our products is to put people at the center of everything, and right now for us, it means making things a little easier, a little more predictable, and above all, just a little more — or a lot more — affordable," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi at the event.

Here are some of the big announcements from the annual product event.

Route Share

Users looking to save money on regular routes and willing to walk a short distance can select a shared ride with up to two other passengers through the new route share feature.

The prepopulated routes run every twenty minutes along busy areas between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays. The initial program is slated to kick off in seven cities, including New York, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago.

Source: Uber

Uber said its new route share fares will cost up to 50% less than an UberX option, and that it's working to partner with employers on qualifying the feature for commuter benefits. Users can book a seat between 7 days and 10 minutes before a pickup departure.

Ride Passes

Riders on Uber can now pre-purchase two different types of ride passes to hold fares on frequented routes during a one-hour period every day. For $2.99 a month, riders can buy a price lock pass that holds a price between two locations for one hour every day. The pass expires after 30 days or savings total $50.

The feature gives riders a way to avoid surge pricing.

Ride Passes roll out in 10 cities on Wednesday, including Dallas, Orlando and San Francisco, and can be purchased for up to 10 routes a month. Uber will charge users a lower price if the fare is cheaper than the pass at departure time.

The company also debuted a pre-paid pass option, allowing users to pay in advance and stock up on regular monthly trips. Uber's pass option comes in bundles of 5,10,15 and 20-ride increments, with corresponding discounts between 5% and 20%.

Both pass options will be available on teen accounts in the fall, Uber said. The route share and ride passes will be available in a new commuter hub feature on the app coming later this year.

Shared autonomous rides

Uber is also expanding its autonomous vehicle partnership with Volkswagen.

The company will start testing shared AV rides later this year and is aiming for a launch in Los Angeles in 2026.

Uber rolled out autonomous rides in Austin, Texas, in March through its agreement with Alphabet-owned Waymo and is preparing for an Atlanta launch this summer. The company announced the partnership in May 2023. Autonomous Waymo rides are also currently offered through the Uber app in Phoenix, but the company doesn't directly manage that fleet.

Khosrowshahi called AVs "the single greatest opportunity ahead for Uber" during the company's earnings call last week and said the Austin debut "exceeded" expectations. The company previously had an AV unit that it sold in 2020 as it faced high costs and a series of safety challenges, including a fatal accident.

Along with Volkswagen and Waymo, Uber has joined forces with Avride, May Mobility, and self-driving trucking company Aurora for autonomous ride-sharing and freight services in the U.S. The company has partnerships with WeRide, Pony.AI and Momenta internationally.

Uber One Member Days

Uber is taking a page out of Amazon's book by offering its own variation of the e-commerce giant's beloved Prime Day, with special offers between May 16 and 23 for UberOne members.

Some of those deals include 50% off shared rides and 20% off Uber Black. The platform is also adding a new benefit of 10% back in Uber credits for users that use Uber Rent or book Lime rides.

UberEats partnership with OpenTable

UberEats also announced a partnership with OneTable to allow users to book reservations and rides.

The new feature, powered by OneTable, launches in six countries including the U.S. and Australia.

Through the partnership, users can book restaurant reservations and get a discount on rides. OneTable members will also be able to transfer points to Uber and UberEats. The company is also offering OneTable VIPs a six-month free trial of Uber One.