5 low-stress summer jobs that are hiring right now—Many pay over $20 an hour

Now that summer is here, work might be the last thing on your mind — but it is possible to find a fun seasonal gig that pays well.

Summer hiring is on the rise in several industries, says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, as consumer appetite for traveling and dining out remains "stronger than expected" despite recession fears.

In June, private sector jobs surged by 497,000, well ahead of the 220,000 Dow Jones estimate, payroll processing firm ADP reported Thursday. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 232,000 new hires, followed by construction, which added 97,000 jobs.

This surge in demand means seasonal workers have more opportunities to bargain for higher pay or flexible schedules, Pollak says.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If you're looking for a low-stress gig that pays at least $20 an hour — and don't mind spending your shift outdoors, or at a museum — there are several summer jobs you may want to consider.

These five occupations all score 75 or below on O*NET's stress tolerance ratings, which measure the extent to which "accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations" is part of the job.

Plus, according to Indeed, many of these jobs pay upwards of $22 an hour.

Here are five low-stress, high-paying summer jobs employers are hiring for right now:

Tour guide

O*NET score: 69

Average hourly pay: $22.58 per hour

Fitness instructor

O*NET score: 63

Average hourly pay: $26.29

Construction worker

O*NET score: 63

Average hourly pay: $18.04

Tutor

O*NET score: 75

Average hourly pay: $23.92

Virtual assistant

O*NET score: 70

Average hourly pay: $20.43

To improve your chances of landing one of these coveted summer gigs, look for job openings where "others aren't," says Jeff Hyman, CEO of the executive search firm Recruit Rockstars. "Don't just focus on the beach and the pool," he adds. "Try swim schools, YMCAs, local parks and private country clubs, too."

It's also helpful to highlight your certifications upfront, whether it's at the top of your resume or at the beginning of a job interview, Hyman stresses, as many of these jobs require specialized training, like CPR and first aid.

And don't underestimate the importance of showing up to work on time. "You'd be shocked by how many no-shows these organizations get," Hyman explains. "Be the most reliable worker, and you're likely to get the best assignments, and the most hours."

Check out:

5 in-demand summer jobs that pay over $20 an hour—and where to find them

31-year-old's dog grooming business brings in $1.3 million a year: 'I came to the U.S. with two scissors and a clipper'

6 remote and hybrid companies that help pay for employees' vacations—and are all hiring now