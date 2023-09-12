5. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 5 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.9B

Years in Business: 43+

Accounts Under Management: 1,490

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 2 in 2022)

Principals:

Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer

Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

danainvestment.com

20700 Swenson Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186

(262) 782-3631