5. Dana Investment Advisors

Dana Investment Advisors, based in Waukesha, WI, is ranked No. 5 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.9B
Years in Business: 43+
Accounts Under Management: 1,490
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 2 in 2022)
Principals:
Mark Mirsberger, Chief Executive Officer
Joe Veranth, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
20700 Swenson Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 782-3631
