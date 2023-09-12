46. Foster & Motley Wealth Management

Foster & Motley Wealth Management, based in Cincinnati, OH, is ranked No. 46 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 816

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 42 in 2022)

Principals:

Zach Horn, Managing Partner, Investment Manager & Shareholder

Mark Motley, Founder, Investment Manager & Shareholder

Contact:

fosterandmotley.com

7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 561-6640