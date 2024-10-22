4 remote jobs that can pay 6 figures—one can pay as much as $195,000 per year

Remote work continues to be popular among workers. Nearly a quarter, 22% say remote work flexibility is the most important benefit, according to Monster's 2024 Work Watch Report.

Some industries lend themselves to this type of arrangement. "A lot of remote jobs are tech jobs" for example, says John Mullinix, head of growth marketing at Ladders. But remote jobs can be found in a wide range of fields — including opportunities "that are upwards of $130,000," says Toni Frana, career expert at FlexJobs.

Mullinix and Frana regularly scour their sites to see what employers are looking for and how much they'll pay. Here are four jobs they say can be done remotely and often offer more than $110,000.

Sales engineer

This "engineer" is a salesperson that sells their business's products and services to interested customers. They often have a high-level understanding of the inner workings of their products, including a technical expertise in software, for example.

"Experience would require some hard skills like familiarity with computer programs," says Frana, "front-end frameworks, sometimes back-end frameworks."

Sales engineers make a median of $116,950 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

HR manager

HR managers oversee the various human resources functions of an organization. These include recruiting, interviewing candidates, hiring, handling staff issues such as internal disputes and directing various administrative functions.

They make a median of $136,350 per year, according to BLS.

Product designer

"It's the product designer's job to figure out, 'how do I create this product?'" says Mullinix. "What does it look like? What research needs to be done and feeds into it to create a good product?" This could include designing the product itself, working with other teams to build it and troubleshooting should it need any tweaks or fixes.

A senior product designer role at LinkedIn is currently offering as much as $195,000 per year.

Project manager

A project manager "takes a business-related project and manages it from start to finish," says Mullinix. They'll get requirements from leadership for the project, create a timeline for it and oversee its execution.

"It could be an HR project, it could be an engineering project, it could be a data analysis or reporting project," says Mullinix. Ladders has seen a recent spike in demand for this role.

Project manager jobs on Indeed offer as much as $175,000 per year.

In terms of what it takes to get any of these jobs, many will require a bachelor's degree but some companies might forgo that for experience and a great portfolio. "Depending on where you are, there's definitely an opportunity for you," says Mullinix.

Keep in mind, "a lot of candidates right now want remote work," says Frana, adding that "the resume and cover letter are important. However, having a personal brand, utilizing LinkedIn and networking to be visible to people who are hiring" for these types of roles are also critical.

