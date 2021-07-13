39. South Carolina

Economic Profile
Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican
Population: 5,218,040
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 7%
Gasoline tax: 24.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Bi-Lo, SCANA
