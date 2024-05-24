Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

33-year-old wrestler turned down ‘massive' job opportunity to pursue Olympic gold with Team USA

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Javad Parsa | Afp | Getty Images

Kyle Dake knows he's old. 

The 33-year-old Olympian is going to Paris this summer as the oldest wrestler on team USA. But while many other wrestlers his age have since hung up their singlets and moved into coaching positions, Dake still has his sights set on taking home a gold medal. 

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

That's because the father of three, whose impressive career includes multiple world championships, a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and four NCAA titles, isn't ready to rest on his laurels. 

"There were plenty of opportunities for me to move on from wrestling," Dake recently told CNBC Make It. "Job opportunities where I'd be making a lot more money and living a more secure life. But that wasn't something I wanted to do. I wanted to make it work and be able to compete and wrestle at the highest level." 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He described a difficult decision he faced when he was offered a "massive" university head coaching position. Ultimately, he turned down the job — and the financial security that would come with it — after asking himself one question. 

"What is it going to cost for me to give up my dreams of becoming an Olympic gold medalist?" he said. "We couldn't put a number on it."

"I don't wrestle for income, I don't wrestle because it's easy," Dake added. "I wrestle because it's something that I want to do."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Two CVS retail stores in Rhode Island join new national pharmacy union

news 2 hours ago

Boeing, NASA say Starliner astronaut launch will move forward despite spacecraft helium leak

To hear him tell it, sticking with wrestling into his 30s gives him certain advantages over his younger opponents. When he was in college, he was focused entirely on the outcome of each match. Now, he focuses on his attitude and competing "with courage." 

As he's aged, Dake has also learned through trial and error what it takes to get his body ready to perform at the highest level. 

"I take care of my body better than probably anybody in the sport," he said. "I think I'm probably one of the healthiest guys out there because I take it very seriously." 

While he is firmly focused on winning gold on Aug. 10, Dake is at peace with his decision to keep doggedly pursuing his goal whether or not he ends up on the podium. 

"I couldn't look back on my career and think 'I took the money,'" Dake added. "I want to look back and think 'I gave it everything I had to try to do this.'"

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us